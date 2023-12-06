Cyclone Michaung: Edu dept postpones half-yearly exam to Dec 14

CHENNAI: Due to the impact of cyclone Michaung, the Tamil Nadu school education department has postponed the half-yearly exams to December 14 for students in Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur districts.

Meanwhile, the schools have been announced closure on Thursday as part of flood mitigation methods. Due to heavy rainfall and subsequent flooding, the schools in these districts have been closed since December 3.

As per the circular from the department, the half-yearly exam earlier scheduled to begin on Thursday, will now be held from November 14 to 20. And, it is likely that students of government and aided schools in these four districts will get separate question papers.

However, there is no change of exam schedule for students between classes 6 to 10. Additionally, the rest of the districts will follow the original half-yearly timetable, stated the department circular.