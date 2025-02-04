CRPF man posted at TN Raj Bhavan loses AK-47 magazine with 30 bullets

CHENNAI: The magazine with 30 bullets of an AK-47 assault rifle was found on the road in Ramapuram by a passerby on Monday night. Probe revealed that it belonged to a CRPF personnel deployed at Raj Bhavan, who dropped it when going to work.

Police said the magazine with rounds was found by K Sivaraj (35) of Tambaram. As he was heading home from Ramapuram, he found the magazine with bullets near the traffic signal in Nungambakkam.

Sivaraj handed it over to the Ramapuram police who conducted a probe and found that it belonged to a CRPF official attached to the 77th battalion in Karayanchavadi near Poonamallee.

Police got in touch with the jawan, A Lakshmireddy of Andhra Pradesh, part of the security detail at Raj Bhavan. Police said that he was on his way to report to work when the magazine accidentally fell off.

On Tuesday, Lakshmireddy submitted the documents and got back the magazine from the police. The officials also appreciated Sivaraj who duly alerted them about the magazine.