Clinical India beats Australia by 21 runs

Play could not resume after that and India, which was 50 for one in 5.1 overs, was declared deserving winner. The DLS par score after 5.1 overs was 29.The big-hitting Shafali Verma played her part before being dismissed by Australia’s new skipper Sophie Molineux, smashing her way to an 11-ball 21.Asked to bat first, Australia was quick off the blocks and raced to 22 in 2.2 overs.