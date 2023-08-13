CPI protests across Delta urging K'taka to release water to save ‘kuruvai’ crops

TIRUCHY: Members of CPI staged protests across the Cauvery Delta on Saturday condemning the Karnataka government for not releasing water, despite the need to save standing kuruvai crops.

The kuruvai cultivation done at an estimated area of 5.40 lakh acres can survive only with adequate water storage and supply from Mettur. But storage at the reservoir has been declining day by day threatening crop failure in Delta.

“The Karnataka reservoirs have more than the required quantity of water to save crops. But the state is failing to release water to Tamil Nadu despite the apex court verdict,” said the protesting members.

They demanded the State government to initiate stringent action against Karnataka for failing to adhere to the court direction. They said that they have been demanding the state government to initiate legal proceedings against the neighbouring state and get the monthly due of water to Tamil Nadu farmers, they said.

They also demanded the Union Government to intervene into the issue and instruct the Karnataka government to release the due water to Tamil Nadu.

The members gathered in front of the union government offices across the region. In Thanjavur, protests were held in more than 10 places and as many as 197 cadres were arrested while attempting to picket the offices. Protestors also tried to block the road in their protest venues. Protests were also held in Tiruvarur, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam and Pudukkottai.