Court grants permission for police to take Amar Prasad Reddy, 4 others in one-day police custody

CHENNAI: The Alandur court granted permission for the police to take BJP's Amar Prasad Reddy and four others in one-day police custody.

The police removed the 45-feet flag pole which was in front of the Tamilnadu BJP President Annamalai's house. During that time, the BJP supporters argued with the police, and the glass of the earthmover was broken.

The Kanathur police, who registered a case, arrested the BJP State President of Sports and Skill Development Cell Amar Prasad Reddy along with Vinoth, Senthil, and two others for not allowing the police to perform their duty and tampering with the earthmover which was brought to remove the flag pole.

The Kanathur police, who registered cases under seven sections remanded them in judicial custody, and the police requested the Alandur court to grant permission to take them into custody for five days. During the hearing, Amar Prasad Reddy said that he was not there on the spot at the time of the incident and said that he is facing many health issues and there is no medical facility in the prison. However, on Monday the court granted permission for the police to take them into custody for one day and also asked the police to provide the medical assistance required for Amar Prasad Reddy.

When interacting with the media, BJP advocate Paul Kanagaraj said that the registration number that the police submitted in the court belongs to a two-wheeler and is not an earthmover's registration number.

"The police even did not allow us to provide medicines for those in the prison, and now this custody of BJP functionaries is also taken for political reasons," Paul Kanagaraj added.