Continue B.Sc Physics & B.Sc Maths in govt colleges: Ramadoss

CHENNAI: PMK founder S Ramadoss urged the government not to close B.Sc. Physics and B.Sc. Mathematics in government arts and science colleges citing low admission to the courses.

In his statement, Ramadoss pointed out that the Directorate of Collegiate Education has given permission to 10 government arts and science colleges to shut down B.Sc. Mathematics and one college to shut down B.Sc. Physics courses.

"Permission has been given to other courses. It is shocking that courses are being closed citing low admission," he said.

He added that it is good to start courses that provide job opportunities to students, but such measures should be in addition to existing courses.

"As professors are already appointed for Mathematics, the government should direct colleges to introduce new courses while continuing Mathematics. Courses should be continued even if one student joins," he urged.

He expressed disappointment that reception to Mathematics has come down as there was heavy competition to join the course earlier and stated that the government should analyse the reason for this. "For scientific research, Mathematics is the basics. Government should encourage students to learn mathematics by providing incentives," he urged.