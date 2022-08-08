Sindhu won nation's heart by winning historic gold at CWG: Murmu

NEW DELHI: P V Sindhu has won the nation's heart by winning a historic badminton gold at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, President Droupadi Murmu said on Monday.
"You created magic on the court, enthralling millions," Murmu said, congratulating Sindhu in a tweet.
Sindhu outplayed Canada's Michelle Li in the final on Monday to win the gold medal.
"P V Sindhu has won the nation's heart by winning a historic badminton gold at #CommonwealthGames. You created magic on the court, enthralling millions. Your masterly win makes our Tiranga fly high and our national anthem resonate at Birmingham. Heartiest congratulations!" the president tweeted.
