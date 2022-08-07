Will try to win gold medal at 2024 Olympics: Deepak Nehra

"I want to thank God. It was my first competition and I won a medal. I got to win a medal at such a huge stage. I will try to win a gold medal at the 2024 Olympics and will work for it. I came here for a medal and won it," said Nehra while talking to the media after his match.

Coming to his match, Nehra sealed a 10-2 win via victory by points against Tayab Raza in the bronze medal match.

It was six out of six for Indian wrestlers on Day 9 of the Commonwealth Games 2022.

He also became India's 37th medallist and 14th bronze medallist.