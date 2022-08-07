Kamal-Sathiyan clinch silver medal in men's doubles TT final

BIRMINGHAM: Indian men's doubles duo of Achanta Sharath Kamal and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran bagged the silver medal in the men's doubles final at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham on Saturday.
The Indian duo clinched the silver medal after losing to Paul Drinkhall and Liam Pitchford of England 11-8, 8-11, 3-11, 11-7, 4-11.
The ace paddlers Kamal and Sathiyan were at their best during the match as they crushed their opponent 11-8 in the first games and did not really allow English players to be in a position of advantage.
The second game of the match saw, England paddlers giving a tough fight and making a stunning comeback against the Indians to claim the second and third games by 11-8, 11 - 3.
