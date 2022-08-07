Kamal-Sathiyan clinch silver medal in men's doubles TT final

BIRMINGHAM: Indian men's doubles duo of Achanta Sharath Kamal and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran bagged the silver medal in the men's doubles final at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham on Saturday.

The Indian duo clinched the silver medal after losing to Paul Drinkhall and Liam Pitchford of England 11-8, 8-11, 3-11, 11-7, 4-11.