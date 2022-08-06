Commonwealth Games 2022

India beat England by four runs to enter CWG final

India women's cricket team enter the final of CWG 2022 by beating England in the semifinal by 4 runs.
PTI

BIRMINGHAM: The Indian women's team defeated hosts England by four runs to enter the final of the Commonwealth Games here on Saturday.

Opting to bat, Smriti Mandhana blasted 61 and Jemimah Rodrigues' produced a useful 44 not out to power India to a healthy 164 for 5 in the semifinal.

In reply, England managed 160 for six in their stipulated 20 overs with Natalie Sciver (41) and Danielle Wyatt (35) scoring the most runs for the hosts.

Brief Scores: India: 164 for 5 in 20 overs (Smriti Mandhana 61; Freya Kemp 2/22) England: 160 for 6 in 20 overs (Natalie Sciver 41; Sneh Rana 2/28).

