Indian men's TT team marches into final after win over Nigeria

BIRMINGHAM: Indian men's table tennis team continued their winning ways as they marched into the final by defeating Nigeria by 3-0 in the semi-final at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham on Monday. It was another dominant performance from the Indian paddlers as they didn't allow Nigeria to take a win in any match.
In the first match of the tie, Indian duo Harmeet Desai and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran registered a comfortable win against Bode Abiodun and Olajide Omotayo 11-6, 11-7 and 11-7. With this win, they led India 1-0 ahead in the tie.
In the next match of the tie, India's experienced player Achanta Sharath Kamal defeated Nigeria's Aruna Quadri 3-1 to give India a 2-0 lead in the table tennis men's team semi-final. In the third match, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran took the first game against Olajide Omotayo.
It was a close game as the Indian paddler emerged victorious with an 11-9 scoreline. Sathiyan outclassed Olajide Omotayo 11-9, 4-11, 11-6, 11-8 in the men's singles contest as India beat Nigeria 3-0 to reach the final where they will face Singapore.
