India routs lowly Ghana 11-0 in hockey

The Indians kept up the pressure and secured another penalty corner in the 11th minute which was duly converted by Harmanpreet. Shamsher extended India’s lead by pushing home a brilliant move from Lalit Upadhayay and Abhishek. Akshdeep made the scoreline 4-0 in the 20th minute with a fine reverse hit after receiving an accurate pass from Abhishek. India was awarded a penalty corner two minutes later and Jugraj was up to the task. Five minutes after the change of ends, Harmanpreet scored his second goal from a penalty corner.