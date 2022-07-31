CWG 2022: Bindyarani's parents express joy after silver medal

IMPHAL: Following her silver medal win at the Commonwealth Games 2022, there is an atmosphere of happiness at the residence of the weightlifter Bindyarani Devi.

Indian weightlifter Bindyarani Devi won a silver medal with a combined lift of 202kg in the Women's 55kg final at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham on Saturday.

Her mother, S. Ibemcha Devi is 'happy and content' following her daughter's silver medal win.

"Even though she missed the gold medal, she put in efforts to get second place. I will tell her to work harder for a gold medal next time. Hope she reaches Olympics," she added.

Her father, Sorokhaibam Rajen Singh said that he and his wife were both anxious and excited about their daughter's performance at CWG 2022.