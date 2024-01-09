'Common people's lives in Andhra have become more challenging under Jagan govt'

NELLORE: Expelled MLA from the ruling YSR Congress from Nellore Rural, Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy slammed YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led government in Andhra Pradesh, saying that common people's lives have become more "challenging" under the current regime.

He highlighted the prevailing public sentiment, emphasizing discontent with the government's policies as a critical aspect of their campaign.

Highlighting the harassment faced by the traders under the YSR Congress, he cautioned that a potential return of YSRCP to power might lead to further challenges for everyone.

"People are claiming that the government gives ten rupees with one hand and takes a hundred with the other," remarked Sridhar Reddy.

He highlighted the rising prices of essentials and electricity, making daily life more challenging. Additionally, the burden of sand prices for construction has escalated.

Sridhar Reddy drew attention to the plight of SC, ST, and BC categories, noting their struggles in securing loans, questioning the closure of canteens, and seeking justifications.

He highlighted reported distribution issues with special occasion gifts like Ramzan Tofa, Christmas, and Sankranti Tofa.

Criticizing taxation practices, Sridhar Reddy claimed people are taxed in the name of garbage.

He pointed out the challenges faced by government employees, Anganwadi workers, and municipal staff, urging the government to fulfil promises. Job insecurity emerged as a significant concern, with Sridhar Reddy emphasizing, "jobs are not volunteer positions, and even volunteers are dissatisfied".

He advocated for Chandrababu's return, attributing increased unemployment to the absence of private companies.

Anticipating an election, Sridhar Reddy noted a delay in the election notification and a shift in authorities' attitudes. He suggested that the authorities are in contact with TDP leaders.

The MLA warned against the harassment of traders by the YSRCP government, alleging theft and "illicit seizures of mines, especially silica, with prices surging in the international market".

He cautioned that a "potential return of YSRCP to power might lead to further challenges for everyone". As the YSRCP MLAs and MPs expressed their grievances, Sridhar Reddy emphasized the importance of public deliberation and decision-making in the face of the upcoming elections.