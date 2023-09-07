Come 2024, zip from Bengaluru to Chennai in just over two hours

CHENNAI: Coming January 2024, the much-awaited expressway between Chennai and Bangalore that will reduce the travel time to two hours will fructify, Union Road and Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari said on Thursday.

Work on expressways such as the one connecting the two southern states and the one between Chennai and Delhi is gaining momentum. Plans are also on to connect the city with Mumbai, he added.

Speaking as the guest of honour at the Ashok Leyland 75-year milestone celebratory event here, Gadkari gave a quick overview of the various road linkage networks across the nation.

Making a strong case for alternate fuel and seeing Hydrogen as the future fuel to drastically cut down the country's reliance on fossil fuel imports (Rs 16 lakh crore), he said there is a great requirement for electric buses as it would cut down the costs immensely. For instance, the BEST double-decker buses deployed in Mumbai, running on diesel work to Rs 150 per km, whereas the substitution with electric buses would cost Rs 39 per km for non-AC and Rs 41 per km for an AC bus.

The Minister also said the automobile industry is the growth engine of the country and since the time he took charge of the transport portfolio, India from 7th position (4.5 cr in size) has moved to 3rd slot with a size of 12.5 lakh crore vehicles. "Two months before, we surpassed Japan," he said, noting that his mission is to bring India to number one position.

That the auto industry, contributing 6.5 per cent of the GDP, is the biggest GST earner to the exchequer both for States and the Centre cannot be ignored, he sought to point out, urging the Ashok Leyland management to direct their growth strategy in the direction of alternate fuels.

Earlier, TN Industry Minister TRB Rajaa showered encomiums on Gadkari, hailing him as a result-oriented leader. He also read out the chief minister's congratulatory message in absentia.