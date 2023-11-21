CMRL receives Green Apple award under carbon reduction category in London

CHENNAI: Under the carbon reduction category, the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) received the international Green Apple award at an event in London on Monday.

The event was organised by the Green Organisation, an international environment group and the award on the behalf of CMRL was received by Rajeev K Srivastava, the former IFS and chief advisor (environment), CMRL.

“CMRL has adopted various environmentally friendly initiatives and also a sustainable model which aims to minimise the environmental impacts during construction and operations on the environment while providing a reliable, comfortable, safe, and fast traveling experience to our passengers and the people of Chennai,” the CMRL press note said.

Due to which, energy efficiency and water management are better managed along with reducing energy consumption, carbon emissions, and overall operational costs. In turn, these initiatives contributed to reducing greenhouse gas emissions, added the note.

Meanwhile, CMRL is also keen on environmental initiatives, such as improving air quality, environmental resource conservation, more utilisation of solar energy, and developing ecologically vibrant plantations to improve the ecosystem.

It is to be noted that, in 2015 and 2018, CMRL won the Green Apple award at the international Green Apple awards for environmental best practices under the same carbon reduction category.