CMDA to provide walkalator connecting outstation terminus from MTC terminus at KCBT

CHENNAI: After complaints of difficulties to reach the outstation terminus from the MTC terminus in KCBT (Kalaignar Centenary Bus Terminus) from passengers, the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) has decided to provide a walkalator connecting the both.

After reviewing the facilities to be provided in the new bus stand, CMDA Minister PK Sekarbabu said that more than 5,000 persons are using the bus stand each day.

"We are fulfilling the requirements of the commuters. To ensure easy movement from the MTC terminus to the outstation bus terminus, an alternate way and a walkalator will be provided for a length of 500 metres. To prevent people from crossing the GST by jaywalking, the height of the centre median will be increased," Sekarbabu said.

During the meeting, the minister discussed shifting the entrance of Adi Dravidar School and removing a centre median at the junction of Vandalur and Kelambakkam Road.

Moreover, the planning authority will widen roads near the 1A and 1B entrances apart from removing encroachments.

