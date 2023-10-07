CM Stalin to get SEP report in a few days

CHENNAI: The much anticipated report on State Education Policy (SEP) is ready and the expert committee will be submitting the report to Chief Minister MK Stalin in a few days.



The panel, under the head of retired High Court Judge D Murugesan, has given the shape to the SEP after conducting a series of review meetings since the committee was constituted in June 2022.

As per the schedule, the SEP draft report should have been submitted to the government by this May itself. However, one of the senior members and convener of the expert committee, Jawahar Nesan, resigned, citing harassment from the senior officials while preparing the SEP.

A senior official from the Higher Education Department told DT Next that as the committee has finalised the draft report of SEP at its last meeting in August this year, the panel has sought an appointment with the Chief Minister to submit their recommendations.

“Accordingly, they (panel members) are expected to submit its final draft report to the Chief Minister in a few days after getting permission from the authorities concerned,” he added.

The official pointed out that after submitting the report, the SEP would be studied thoroughly by the concerned department authorities both in the School Education and Higher Education departments.

“In addition, the draft report of SEP would be in the public domain for their final opinion,” he said adding “once all the genuine suggestions and feedback from the stakeholders were taken into consideration, the final report will be released officially well before the next academic session for implementation.”

Pointing out that the SEP will be implemented in Tamil Nadu from 2024-2025 academic year, the official, giving some clues in the SEP, said that the state government was clear only to adopt a two-language policy besides rejecting entrance exams at the middle school level.

Claiming that the state government was keen to introduce common syllabus for all the Higher Educational Institutions (HEIs), he said, “since here the common syllabus for all the universities could not be accepted by the institutions, alterations were also made in the SEP according to the genuine requests.”

The official also said that the SEP would also ensure that the curriculum/syllabus would be altered on a regular basis according to the latest requirement from the industries.