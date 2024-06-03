CM Stalin pays rich tribute to Karunanidhi on birth centenary

CHENNAI: Chief Minister and DMK president M K Stalin on Monday paid rich tributes to his deceased father and five-time CM M Karunanidhi on the latter's 101st birthday.

Beginning his tribute with paying homage at Kalaignar memorial on Marina, Stalin also paid a visit to the "Kalaignar Ulagam" (Kalaignar World), a photo-exhibition and mini-museum depicting the life of Karunanidhi, at the memorial.

Stalin also posted a seven-minute video expressing rich admiration for his late father, calling the Dravidian stalwart a "Chief Minister of Chief Ministers" and a larger than life politician who shaped modern Tamil Nadu and the political landscape of the state. Titled "Thalaivarey (Leader) ! You laid the path; We are continuing the journey, " the seven-minute video of Stalin documented the various contributions and achievements of Karunanidhi for the development of Tamil Nadu.

Offering floral tributes in the company of his cabinet colleagues and senior party leaders, Stalin said, "Between his birth and death, he reached the pinnacle in every field he ventured into. Lived for the oppressed people. Strived for the development of Tamil Nadu. Worked for the rise of Tamils. He made the history revolve around him." Kalaignar has left an imprint in everything and everywhere - Tamil revolution of the century, rise of the Tamil race and development of Tamil Nadu, Stalin said, releasing a book titled "Tamil Ina thalaivar Kalaignar centenary valediction 2024" brought out by the party organ Murasoli.

He also released a three-volume souvenir brought out by the state information and public relation department by collating the contributions of eminent personalities from various fields on Kalaignar.