CM Stalin invites MPs, MLAs from across India to attend launch of pet schemes' expansion

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday wrote to all MPs and MLAs of the country, inviting them for the inauguration of the extension of Makkaludan Muthalvar and CM’s Breakfast Scheme on July 11 and 15, respectively.

In separate letters written to all MPs and MLAs in the state, CM Stalin invited the representatives and said that as many as 8.74 lakh petitions received through Makkaludan Muthalvar Scheme launched on December 18, 2023 have been resolved so far.

Following the success of the scheme in the urban areas, it is being extended to rural areas in all districts except Villupuram from July 11.

Stalin said that he would inaugurate the extension of the breakfast scheme in all elementary schools in rural areas.

