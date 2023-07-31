Begin typing your search...

Class 12 candidates can collect mark sheets from their centers: DGE

Students can get their mark sheets from their respective schools and private candidates from the centers where they appeared for the exam, noted the Directorate of Government Examination (DGE).

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|31 July 2023 8:49 AM GMT  ( Updated:2023-07-31 19:15:36.0  )
Representative image (File)

CHENNAI: Students who wrote their Class 12 exam and private candidates have been requested to collect their original mark sheets from July 31.

After the board exam for higher secondary classes and individual candidates for the academic year 2022-23 was concluded in March-April, the DGE has sent the certificates to the office of the assistant director of State examinations between July 10 and 20.

DTNEXT Bureau

