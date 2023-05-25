VAO demands bribe to issue death certificate, arrested

CHENNAI: A village administrative officer who allegedly demanded Rs 10,000 as bribe from a widow from Vysarpadi to issue a death certificate after the death of her husband was arrested by a team from the directorate of vigilance and anti-corruption when the accused officer was receiving Rs 5,000 on Thursday.

The arrested was identified as Zahir Hussain, village administrative officer, Padiyanallur. His associate – a privateperson – Manikandan was also arrested by the Tiruvallur DVAC team. According to the DVAC. The complainant Uma Maheswari, is residing inVysarpadi, had applied for death certificate for her husband at Padiyanallur Village Administrative Office and the VAO, Zahir Hussain, demanded Rs.10,000 as bribe for processing her application and later reduced the bribe amount from to Rs 5,000. Not willing to give a bribe, Uma approached the DVAC, Tiruvallur detachment and gave a complaint. In this connection a case was registered and a trap was set. On Thursday, on the instructions of Zahir Hussain, his associate Manikandan, received the bribe amount of Rs 5,000 from the complainant. Both of the accused were arrested.