At Kasimedu fishing harbour: Building anew to sail the high seas

After battling the rough seas and bearing the brunt of other wear and tear, it’s time for boats at Kasimedu fishing harbour to undergo maintenance, and repair all the cracks and holes.

With the fishing ban period on, damages are being repaired. Boats get a fresh coat of paint before returning to sea.

At the harbour, workers are busy fixing the engine, electrical faults, ensuring the GPS and echo sounder works are working, and of course, giving their ride a fresh coat of paint.

“The boat repair works usually start about a month after the annual ban period comes into force. During this time, we will carry out engine repair works, mend and patch fishing nets, and undertake ice box storage maintenance. The boats that go for deep sea fishing would also have to remove the oysters that are stuck underneath. All these should be completed five days before the ban ends,” said N Prakash, a worker at the fishing harbour.

It is a costly affair. According to fishermen, the annual maintenance and repair could cost about Rs 3-5 lakh, which could go up to Rs 10-Rs 15 lakh in the case of bigger vessels. This works out to a huge amount for all the nearly 3,500 boats here.

If the damages are small, the boats would undergo repair in the sea itself. But if the boats require any major work, they would have to be brought out of the water to the harbour, added MD Dhayalan, president, Indian Fishermen Association.

Noting that the boat owners come under severe pressure to fund the repairs that are done at a time when they have no income for about 60 days, Dhayalan urged the government to step in to support them.

“To meet the expenses, boat owners should borrow money and pay it off gradually after the ban period is over. We have submitted multiple representations to the State government seeking Rs 3 lakh for the maintenance works. The authorities can also extend this money to us as bank loans,” he suggested.