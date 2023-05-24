Worker engaged in lifting house dies as building collapses near Tambaram

CHENNAI: A construction worker died and two others were injured when they were engaged in lifting an old building using hydraulic screw jacks near Tambaram on Wednesday.

Lakshmi of Selaiyur owns a two-floor building on Karnam Street. Recently, renovation work began and on Wednesday, to increase the height of the building the workers lifted the building using hydraulic screw jacks.

Police said more than 15 workers from Uttar Pradesh were present on the site and suddenly the ceiling of the building collapsed and fell on them. On information, the police and the rescue team from Tambaram and Medavakkam rushed to the spot and began the rescue operations.

Police said Poskar (28) the construction worker died on the spot and Omkar and another worker suffered severe injuries and was admitted to Chromepet GH. Police said the other workers escaped with minor injuries.

Police during the inquiry found that no proper permission was received by the contractor for lifting the house but during the process the contractor and engineers were not present on the spot.

The police also found that the workers were not provided with safety gear and a case has been registered a search is on to nab the contractor who is missing.