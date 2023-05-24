Trio held with ganja, painkiller tablets near Kodungaiyur

CHENNAI: City police on Wednesday arrested three persons for possession of ganja and painkiller tablets near Kodungaiyur.

The accused procured the prescription tablets from Gujarat by placing an online order, police said.

The arrested persons were identified as Albert (26), Rajesh (24), and Velmurugan (20) from Kodungaiyur. They were secured based on a tip-off about narcotics sale at Rajarathinam Nagar in Kodungaiyur and the trio were caught red-handed.

Police found about 150 painkiller tablets with them, which they were selling at inflated prices to youngsters.

250 grams of ganja that they had smuggled from Andhra Pradesh were also seized from them.

The trio were produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.

Meanwhile, in another incident, R K Nagar police arrested a 24-year-old youth for possessing 70 grams of Methamphetamine.

The arrested youth, V Santhosh (24) was secured under the flyover in Meenambal Nagar. He was produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.