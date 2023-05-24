Man stabs brothers after argument, arrested on murder charges

CHENNAI: A 24-year-old man was arrested on murder charges by the City Police after one of his younger brothers whom he stabbed in a fit of rage in their house in Kolathur on Tuesday, succumbed. Another brother, a college student is being treated for his injuries.

The arrested person was identified as V Suresh. He works as an accountant at a private firm.

He lived with his parents, Venkateshwaralu and Subbulakshmi and younger brothers, Srinivasan (22) and Srikanth (20) at Thirumalai Nagar, Kolathur.

Venkateshwaralu runs an eatery near their house.

Police investigation revealed that the incident happened when the parents were away from home.

The couple left to their native, Andhra Pradesh, to meet their relatives.

Suresh, who left home on Friday to attend a relative's wedding in Nellore returned on Monday morning and then left to work.

When he returned at night, his younger brother Srikanth had conveyed to him a message from their father to buy vegetables for their eatery from Koyambedu. This had led to an argument among the brothers and Suresh asked the younger brother to take care of it the next morning.

On Tuesday morning, around 5 am, an argument broke out between Suresh and Srikanth and in a fit of rage, Suresh took a kitchen knife and attacked him.

Srinivasan who came to pacify the brothers was stabbed by Suresh on the chest. Neighbours rushed to the rescue of the injured brothers and moved them to a hospital where Srinivasan succumbed to the injuries on Wednesday.

Madhavaram Police who had registered an attempt to murder case (307 IPC) against Suresh alerted it to murder (302 IPC) and arrested him. He was produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.