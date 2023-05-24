Leaders of parties pay floral tributes on Si Pa Aditanar’s 42nd memorial day

CHENNAI: Daily Thanthi founder Si Pa Aditanar’s 42nd remembrance anniversary was observed on Wednesday with leaders from all political parties paying floral tributes to his statue at Egmore.

On the occasion, Aditanar’s statue on Si Pa Aditanar Salai at Egmore was decorated with flowers. His grandson S Balasubramanian Adityan, Director, Daily Thanthi group, and great-grandson and Daily Thanthi group Director B Sivanthi Adityan, and Maalai Murasu MD R Kannan paid floral tributes. Employees of Daily Thanthi, Thanthi TV, DT Next, Malai Malar, Hello FM, Rani, Rani Printers, Gokulam Kathir, India Cabs, AMN TV and Subasri also paid tributes to the founder.