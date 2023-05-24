City

Leaders of parties pay floral tributes on Si Pa Aditanar’s 42nd memorial day

NTK chief coordinator Seeman along with his party office bearers and cadres paid tributes to Aditanar.
Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: Daily Thanthi founder Si Pa Aditanar’s 42nd remembrance anniversary was observed on Wednesday with leaders from all political parties paying floral tributes to his statue at Egmore.

On the occasion, Aditanar’s statue on Si Pa Aditanar Salai at Egmore was decorated with flowers. His grandson S Balasubramanian Adityan, Director, Daily Thanthi group, and great-grandson and Daily Thanthi group Director B Sivanthi Adityan, and Maalai Murasu MD R Kannan paid floral tributes. Employees of Daily Thanthi, Thanthi TV, DT Next, Malai Malar, Hello FM, Rani, Rani Printers, Gokulam Kathir, India Cabs, AMN TV and Subasri also paid tributes to the founder.

Daily Thanthi founder Si Pa Aditanar’s grandson S Balasubramanian Adityan, Director of Daily Thanthi group, and great-grandson and Daily Thanthi Director B Sivanthi Adityan garlanded the founder’s statue installed at Egmore on the occasion of his 42nd memorial day on Wednesday.
DMK traders wing state secretary Kavignar Kasimuthu Manickam and district organiser Vijayaraj, AIADMK district secretary Balaganga, O Panneerselvam faction joint coordinator JCD Prabhakar, TN Congress Committee general secretary S Thalapathy Baskar, and its SC wing state secretary MP Ranjan Kumar, and BJP state VP Karu Nagarajan, state secretary Karate Thiagarajan, VCK leaders Vanni Arasu and MLA SS Balaji, AMMK leaders Senthamizhan and Sukumarbabu paid floral tributes.

Perunthalaivar Makkal Katchi president NR Dhanapalan, Samathuva Makkal Kazhagam founding president Eranavoor Narayanan and Ayya Vaikundar Makkal Katchi state coordinator Veeramanickam paid floral tributes.

