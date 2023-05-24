Leaders of parties pay floral tributes on Si Pa Aditanar’s 42nd memorial day

CHENNAI: Daily Thanthi founder Si Pa Aditanar’s 42nd remembrance anniversary was observed on Wednesday with leaders from all political parties paying floral tributes to his statue at Egmore.
On the occasion, Aditanar’s statue on Si Pa Aditanar Salai at Egmore was decorated with flowers. His grandson S Balasubramanian Adityan, Director, Daily Thanthi group, and great-grandson and Daily Thanthi group Director B Sivanthi Adityan, and Maalai Murasu MD R Kannan paid floral tributes. Employees of Daily Thanthi, Thanthi TV, DT Next, Malai Malar, Hello FM, Rani, Rani Printers, Gokulam Kathir, India Cabs, AMN TV and Subasri also paid tributes to the founder.
DMK traders wing state secretary Kavignar Kasimuthu Manickam and district organiser Vijayaraj, AIADMK district secretary Balaganga, O Panneerselvam faction joint coordinator JCD Prabhakar, TN Congress Committee general secretary S Thalapathy Baskar, and its SC wing state secretary MP Ranjan Kumar, and BJP state VP Karu Nagarajan, state secretary Karate Thiagarajan, VCK leaders Vanni Arasu and MLA SS Balaji, AMMK leaders Senthamizhan and Sukumarbabu paid floral tributes.
Naam Tamilar chief coordinator Seeman along with his party office bearers and cadres paid tributes to Aditanar.
Perunthalaivar Makkal Katchi president NR Dhanapalan, Samathuva Makkal Kazhagam founding president Eranavoor Narayanan and Ayya Vaikundar Makkal Katchi state coordinator Veeramanickam paid floral tributes.
Noted personalities including former Mayor Saidai Duraisamy and industrialist VG Santhosam also paid floral tributes.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android