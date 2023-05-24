Improve your English skills, ACJ Raja tells young advocates

CHENNAI: Acting Chief Justice of Madras High Court T Raja (Retired) on Wednesday said that the young lawyers must improve their English skills to practise in the High Court and Supreme Courts, otherwise they cannot become successful advocates.

Addressing at his farewell ceremony, the incumbent Acting Chief Justice T Raja said that 14 years of service was completed with satisfaction and if one joins the service, one day rest will come and that is also a 'terms and conditions' of service.

"Born as the son of a farmer in a village which is 20 kilometres far from Madurai, served as a Justice and acting Chief Justice has fulfilled my life and I am the happiest man. The young lawyers must improve their English skills to practise in the High Court and Supreme Court, otherwise they cannot become successful advocates. They (young lawyers) should listen to the arguments in the court, learn a lot," he added.

T Raja hails from Thenur, Madurai district was assumed charge as ACJ on September 22, 2022 and retired on Wednesday i.e. May 24, 2023.

In the last 25 years, T Raja is the only Tamil judge who had completed over 100 days in office as CJI of Madras High Court.

Justice S Mohan (retired from Supreme Court in 1995) was the last judge from Tamil Nadu to be appointed as the Chief Justice of Madras High Court.

He held the post for just six days between October 19 and 24 in 1989.

Since then, only senior judges from other states had been appointed as the Chief Justice of the High Court.

In the send-off ceremony held at the High Court campus, other judges, Advocate General R Shunmugasundaram, BCTNP chairman Amalraj, other advocates and court staff were also present.