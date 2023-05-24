IIT-M develops tech to reduce traffic snarls

“While a lot of time, effort and money have been spent on experimenting with ‘off-the-shelf’ traffic-responsive signalling software from abroad, these have not worked well in Indian traffic conditions, since their implementation required a number of sensors and large traffic stream data, which was not easy to collect,” said Prof Lelitha Vanajakshi, Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH), Chair, IIT-Madras. “Moreover, the software was rarely flexible for incorporating Indian traffic characteristics in their algorithms, resulting in excessive queues and delays at the intersection, in spite of large capital investments.”