CMRL signs contract with L&T for ₹772 crore

CHENNAI: The Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has awarded a contract worth Rs 533.87 crore to M/s. Larsen and Toubro (L&T) Limited for reliable power supply functions to 29 underground stations and 10 elevated stations of corridor 3 and 6 underground stations and 11 elevated stations of corridor 5 and depot of Madhavaram.

The contract was signed for design, manufacturing, supply, installation, testing, training and commissioning for CMRL phase II - corridor 3 (from Madhavaram Milk Colony to Sholinganallur) and corridor 5 (Madhavaram Milk Colony to CMBT, including Depot at Madhavaram) funded by JICA.

The above contract was signed between Rajesh Chaturvedi, director (systems and operations), CMRL and H Rajendran, head – contracts substation business unit, L&T Limited.

Likewise, for the same corridors 3 and 5, the CMRL has also signed a contract with L&T Limited to provide reliable Over Head equipment (OHE) for corridor 3, which is total length of 35.043 km and corridor 5 which is total length of 16.16 km. The total track km of Madhavaram depot is 21.0 km.

The tender was signed for Rs 239.41 crore between Rajesh Chaturvedi, director (systems and operations), CMRL and Sunil Khattar, vice president and head-metro business unit, , L&T Limited.