Class 10 student falls to death from 2nd floor balcony in Avadi

CHENNAI: A class 10 student who came home for vacation and was practicing with his football in the balcony of the family’s apartment on second floor allegedly slipped and fell to death in Avadi on Tuesday evening.

The deceased was identified as B Loknath. His parents, Balaji and Muthamizh Malar are doctors.

The family lived at an apartment complex in Paruthipattu. Loknath was studying class 10 at a residential school in Tiruvannamalai and had come home for vacation, police said.

On Tuesday afternoon, around 3.30 pm, Loknath was playing with his football in the balcony when the accident happened.

The boy was rushed to a hospital nearby where he was declared as brought dead. Avadi Police registered a case.