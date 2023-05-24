City-based surfer Rajasekar Pachai conquers Mt Everest

CHENNAI: Rajasekar Pachai, hailing from Chennai, has accomplished a remarkable feat by becoming the second person from Tamil Nadu to conquer Mount Everest. Transitioning from the serene ocean to the treacherous mountain, the youngster shares the arduous details of his journey. Alongside his passion for surfing, Rajasekar is an esteemed surfing instructor actively engaged in competitions. Reflecting on his drive for greater accomplishments, Rajasekar tells us, “Following a surfing competition last year, I yearned for a more significant and fulfilling achievement. Obstacle races seemed too commercial, so I set my sights on something grand that would bring me profound happiness.”