City-based surfer Rajasekar Pachai conquers Mt Everest
CHENNAI: Rajasekar Pachai, hailing from Chennai, has accomplished a remarkable feat by becoming the second person from Tamil Nadu to conquer Mount Everest. Transitioning from the serene ocean to the treacherous mountain, the youngster shares the arduous details of his journey. Alongside his passion for surfing, Rajasekar is an esteemed surfing instructor actively engaged in competitions. Reflecting on his drive for greater accomplishments, Rajasekar tells us, “Following a surfing competition last year, I yearned for a more significant and fulfilling achievement. Obstacle races seemed too commercial, so I set my sights on something grand that would bring me profound happiness.”
Guided by inspiration from YouTube videos, Rajasekar overcame initial apprehensions and commenced his training in October 2022. Starting with modest 5,000-meter peaks, he gradually acclimated to the escalating altitudes, both mentally and physically. On April 13, Rajasekar and his team embarked on their momentous ascent, ultimately reaching the summit of Everest in the early morning hours of May 19.
Despite his fitness background, Rajasekar emphasises the crucial role of a resilient mindset alongside physical prowess in mountaineering. “Mental strength is extremely important on a journey like this. You will face numerous challenges throughout the expedition, and being mentally prepared is essential. If you possess the unwavering determination to survive in the unforgiving mountains, it can be a truly beautiful experience,” he shares.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android