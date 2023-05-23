Students protest against massive transfer of faculty in ESIC college

CHENNAI: Hundreds of students from ESIC Medical College in KK Nagar, Chennai protested on Tuesday against the massive transfer of over 35 faculty members. The students, blocked the main entrance of the college and raised slogans against the ESIC Transfer Policy.

After transfer of 35 faculty only 27 posts were filled and there are issues related to transfers. Our protest will continue until the grievance is attended, protesting students told DT Next.

The students further said that the transfers were unexpected and that they would grossly affect the quality of education at the college.

The students are in protest, fighting for an immediate revocation of the recent transfers and call for an amendment of the current ESIC Transfer Policy.