DT campus: SIST accredited with highest grade by NAAC

CHENNAI: Sathyabama Institute of Science and Technology, Deemed to be University, (SIST) has beens accredited with “A++” Grade (3rd Cycle) by National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC). A duly constituted NAAC Peer Team Visited the Institution for Onsite Evaluation. The Standing Committee of NAAC approved and declared the result on 19th May, 2023.