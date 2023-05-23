City
DT campus: SIST accredited with highest grade by NAAC
A duly constituted NAAC Peer Team Visited the Institution for Onsite Evaluation.
CHENNAI: Sathyabama Institute of Science and Technology, Deemed to be University, (SIST) has beens accredited with “A++” Grade (3rd Cycle) by National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC). A duly constituted NAAC Peer Team Visited the Institution for Onsite Evaluation. The Standing Committee of NAAC approved and declared the result on 19th May, 2023.
Chancellor Dr Mariazeena Johnson thanked all faculty members, students, parents, recruiters, alumni, well-wishers, media and other stakeholders.
