PMK man hacked to death near Chengalpattu

CHENNAI: A 33-year-old man belongs to the PMK party was allegedly hacked to death near Chengalpattu on Monday night.

His relationship with a woman constable is believed to be the reason behind the killing.

The deceased was Manoharan of Anumanthapuram in Singaperumal Koil near Chengalpattu. He was a businessman and was also holding a posting in the Pattali Makkal Katchi.

On Monday evening, Manoharan went to attend a meeting of PMK in Maraimalai Nagar and from there at night he went to Kondamangalam village to meet one of his friends.

Police said around 10 pm Manoharan was returning to Singaperumal Koil from Kondamangalam village on his bike and when he was nearing Anumanthapuram a group of men came on two bikes who followed Manoharan and intentionally rammed his bike.

After Manoharan fell on the road the gang took out the knives and sickles and started to attack him. Manoharan started to run from the spot to save himself and hid in a dark area behind a house.

Police said that the gang managed to follow him and attacked Manoharan and escaped from the spot after confirming that he was dead.

The Maraimalai Nagar police who visited the spot retrieved the body and sent it for post-mortem to the Chengalpattu GH. The police during the inquiry found that Manoharan who is yet to be married was in an affair with the woman police constable in Guduvanchery who got separated from her husband.

The woman's family had warned Manohar many times to discontinue his relationship but Manohar was not listening to them. The police suspect that Manohar might have been killed for the same reason. On Tuesday the Maraimalai Nagar police arrested Arun Kumar, Abinesh, Boobalan and Shanmugasundaram in connection with the murder and further investigation is on to know about the real reason for the murder.