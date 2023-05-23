Mahabs assault case: Accused flees from hosp
CHENGALPATTU: Accused in a sexual assault case in Mahabalipuram staged a dramatic escape from police custody after he was admitted to the Chengalpattu Government Hospital.
The police had booked Subash, the 23-year-old housekeeping staff of a resort, for alleged sexual assault of a woman guest. The victim had come to stay along with her friends at the resort owned by former Kollywood actress Sandhya and her husband Venkatesan located in Paramakeni near Kalpakkam.
The accused had offered to clean the rooms and do the housekeeping chores. However, after the members of the group became intoxicated, Subash entered one of the rooms and sexually assaulted a woman who was lying on the bed in a partially unconscious state.
Her friends beat Subash to a pulp, and handed him over to the Koovathur police, who later hospitalised him. Police had also found several videos of women bathing and changing clothes on Subash’s phone. The police are now on the lookout for the accused.
