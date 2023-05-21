Chennai woman visits ECR farmhouse, alleges molestation by caretaker

CHENNAI: A 26 year old man who was engaged as a caretaker at a farmhouse in Koovathur, allegedly molested a female guest when she was sleeping, by hiding under the cot on Saturday night.

After the woman raised alarms, her boyfriend and friends caught the caretaker and treated him to mob justice before handing him over to the local police.

Police sources said that a couple from Chennai and their friends had booked the farmhouse at Paramankeni near Koovathur along East Coast Road for the weekend.

A man from Seekinankuppam, Subhash was assigned as caretaker to the farmhouse by the property owner.

Subhash had noticed the room door ajar and sneaked into the room and hid under the cot when the couple were asleep.

He then allegedly molested the woman. Though the woman was woken up, she couldn't find anything amiss initially and went back to sleep and Subhash continued with his act, police investigations revealed.

When the woman woke up all of a sudden, she saw a man running out of the room after which she alerted her boyfriend. The man caught Subhash and alerted his friends who assaulted Subhash and handed him over to Koovathur Police.

Police secured Subhash and moved him to a hospital nearby for treatment. Preliminary investigations revealed that Subhash is a habitual offender and sleazy videos of several women were secured from his mobile phone. Police sources said that he had secretly filmed several women who visited the farmhouse.

Meanwhile, tension prevailed at Koovathur Police station after relatives of Subhash protested demanding a fair probe and action against those who assaulted him.