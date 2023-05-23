IPL qualifiers tickets sale: 11 held in Chennai

CHENNAI: Triplicane police have arrested eleven persons in the last two days for selling IPL tickets in black market at inflated prices for the qualifier match held at Chepauk on Tuesday.

On Monday, Police arrested Sofisul Ahmed (38), Shaik Rahman (27), Sowmyadeep Ray, Arkashyadeep Nascar (23), all hailing from West Bengal, and Vishnu Kumar (27), of Saidapet. Police examined and recovered 32 tickets from them.

Triplicane police have registered a case under Section 34 (A) of the Consumer Protection Act, 2019.

The five suspects were formally arrested and later released on their own bail on Monday night.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, Police arrested M Swathish (20) of Ariyalur, S Akash (21) of Madurai, J Darshan (25), P Vignesh (19), R Suresh Babu (42) and R Sangarith (19) of Chennai and secured seven tickets from them.