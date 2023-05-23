Guest worker from Odisha falls to death from 13th floor

CHENNAI: A 35-year-old guest worker from Odisha allegedly slipped and fell to death from the 13th floor of an under construction building in Ernavoor on Monday.

The deceased was identified as Sauraj Kumar and has been working in the city for the past one year. He was engaged as a plumber at the construction site for Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board (TNUHDB) tenements in Ernavoor, police said.

Around noon on Monday, Sauraj Kumar slipped and fell from the 13th floor. Other workers at the site rushed him to a hospital where he was declared brought dead.

Ennore Police secured Sauraj Kumar's body and sent it to Government Stanley Hospital for post mortem. Further investigations are on.

In another incident, a 7-year-old boy suffered injuries after he fell from the second floor of his house in New Washermanpet on Tuesday. The injured boy, D Sai, was playing hide and seek when he tried to hide on a sun shade and fell off, police said.

Sai, who suffered injuries is under treatment at a hospital.