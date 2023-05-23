DT Campus: Scholarship alert

CHENNAI: WISE Internship (WISE-IPR) 2023

Description: WISE Internship (WISE-IPR) 2023 is an opportunity offered by the Ministry of Science and Technology, Department of Science and Technology to women scientists. This one-year training programme provides theoretical knowledge of IPRs as well as on-the-job training at various centres in the country.

Eligibility: Open for applicants between 25 to 45 years. The applicants must be pursuing M.Sc in Basic or Applied Sciences/B. Tech./MBBS or equivalent degree/M. Phil./M. Tech./M. Pharma/M.V.Sc. or equivalent degree/Ph.D. degree in Basic or Applied Sciences or equivalent.

Prizes & Rewards: Up to Rs 35,000 per month

Last Date to Apply: May 31

Application mode: Online applications only

Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/WSIE7

Dr Reddy’s Foundation Sashakt Scholarship 2023

Description: Dr Reddy’s

Foundation Sashakt Scholarship 2023 is an opportunity offered by Dr Reddy’s Foundation (NGO) to encourage young women across India to pursue a career in science.

Eligibility: Open for Indian girl students who have opted for a B.Tech, M.B.B.S or B.Sc.in Natural/Pure Science degree. The applicants must have a good record of academic excellence.

Prizes & Rewards: Rs 80,000 annually for 3 years

Last Date to Apply: November 30

Application mode: Online applications only

Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/RFTS3

National Law University (P39A) Internship Programme 2023

Description: National Law University (P39A) Internship Programme 2023 is an opportunity offered by the National Law University, New Delhi to students enrolled in UG/PG programme. The university requires the interns to remotely engage, on a contractual basis, in managing the written communications in certain languages with prisoners represented by Project 39A*, primarily for those, who are sentenced to death.

Eligibility: Open for candidates who are enrolled in an undergraduate or postgraduate programme in Law, Humanities, Social Sciences, Social Work, Management or Media. The applicants must have reading and writing proficiency n English/Marathi/ Punjabi/Gujarati or Malayalam.

Prizes & Rewards: Rs 10,000 per annum

Last Date to Apply: Round The Year

Application mode: Online applications only

Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/NLU4