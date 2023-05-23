City

DT Campus: Scholarship alert

This one-year training programme provides theoretical knowledge of IPRs as well as on-the-job training at various centres in the country.
Representative image
Representative imageFile
Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: WISE Internship (WISE-IPR) 2023

Description: WISE Internship (WISE-IPR) 2023 is an opportunity offered by the Ministry of Science and Technology, Department of Science and Technology to women scientists. This one-year training programme provides theoretical knowledge of IPRs as well as on-the-job training at various centres in the country.

Eligibility: Open for applicants between 25 to 45 years. The applicants must be pursuing M.Sc in Basic or Applied Sciences/B. Tech./MBBS or equivalent degree/M. Phil./M. Tech./M. Pharma/M.V.Sc. or equivalent degree/Ph.D. degree in Basic or Applied Sciences or equivalent.

Prizes & Rewards: Up to Rs 35,000 per month

Last Date to Apply: May 31

Application mode: Online applications only

Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/WSIE7

Dr Reddy’s Foundation Sashakt Scholarship 2023

Description: Dr Reddy’s

Foundation Sashakt Scholarship 2023 is an opportunity offered by Dr Reddy’s Foundation (NGO) to encourage young women across India to pursue a career in science.

Eligibility: Open for Indian girl students who have opted for a B.Tech, M.B.B.S or B.Sc.in Natural/Pure Science degree. The applicants must have a good record of academic excellence.

Prizes & Rewards: Rs 80,000 annually for 3 years

Last Date to Apply: November 30

Application mode: Online applications only

Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/RFTS3

National Law University (P39A) Internship Programme 2023

Description: National Law University (P39A) Internship Programme 2023 is an opportunity offered by the National Law University, New Delhi to students enrolled in UG/PG programme. The university requires the interns to remotely engage, on a contractual basis, in managing the written communications in certain languages with prisoners represented by Project 39A*, primarily for those, who are sentenced to death.

Eligibility: Open for candidates who are enrolled in an undergraduate or postgraduate programme in Law, Humanities, Social Sciences, Social Work, Management or Media. The applicants must have reading and writing proficiency n English/Marathi/ Punjabi/Gujarati or Malayalam.

Prizes & Rewards: Rs 10,000 per annum

Last Date to Apply: Round The Year

Application mode: Online applications only

Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/NLU4

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

NGO
DT Campus
scholarship
WISE Internship
UG/PG programme

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
DT next
www.dtnext.in