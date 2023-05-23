Drainage work at TTK road: Traffic diversions announced

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Traffic Police (GCTP) announced traffic diversions at TTK Road - Eldams road junction to facilitate the drainage work by CMWSSB (Chennai Metro Water Supply and Sewerage Board).

The works will be carried out near Dr Agarwal Eye hospital from May 25 till May 27.

During this time period, vehicles coming from TTK Road - Eldams Road junction intending to go to Music Academy Junction will have to take Left at Murrays Gate Road and then take right at Seshadri Road and reach Cathedral Road, through Kasthurirangan Road.

Vehicles will be allowed from Music Academy towards TTK Road - Eldams Road junction as usual.

Police have requested motorists to cooperate with the personnel on ground.