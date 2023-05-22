Zen mode: Setting the rhythm for CSK in IPL matches

Last month marked a highly anticipated moment for CSK fans as MS Dhoni made his comeback to the MA Chidambaram Stadium after a gap of four seasons. Senthil, attuned to the crowd’s vibe, selected the song Once upon a time, there lived a ghost... he was known to be a killer and feared the most from Kamal Haasan’s Vikram, for Dhoni’s entry. “The response from the crowd was fantastic, and I felt it was the perfect comeback song,” he recalls.