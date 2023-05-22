Zen mode: Setting the rhythm for CSK in IPL matches
CHENNAI: While DJs and music have been an integral part of IPL matches for years, the dynamics and approach have undergone significant changes. KC Senthil Kumar, popularly known as DJ Zen, has been honing his DJing skills for over 15 years and serves as the official DJ for Chennai Super Kings during their home matches.
When it comes to song selection, DJ Zen emphasises the importance of lyrics that resonate with the audience, and connect them to specific players. Matching the right songs to the moment or individual players is crucial. For instance, he played the Baahubali song for Rayudu and the famous Karthi song Rocket Raja Naan Rocket Raja for Ruturaj Gaikwad.
Last month marked a highly anticipated moment for CSK fans as MS Dhoni made his comeback to the MA Chidambaram Stadium after a gap of four seasons. Senthil, attuned to the crowd’s vibe, selected the song Once upon a time, there lived a ghost... he was known to be a killer and feared the most from Kamal Haasan’s Vikram, for Dhoni’s entry. “The response from the crowd was fantastic, and I felt it was the perfect comeback song,” he recalls.
Engaging with the audience, Senthil actively seeks suggestions for entry songs through Instagram. “Although the final decision is already made, I highly value the audience’s pulse and consider their preferences. With an influx of thousands of comments, I carefully gauge the song choices, ensuring they comply with licensing regulations and suit the occasion,” he explains.
While it’s not possible to play every suggested song, Senthil appreciates the feedback and takes audience requests into account, understanding that the music is ultimately for their enjoyment. “I also receive messages from people expressing their appreciation for the well-curated tracks, and I even engage in conversations with them at times,” he adds.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android