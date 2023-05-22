City
Migrant worker found charred to death in Erode
COIMBATORE: A 23-year-old migrant worker from Assam was found charred to death in his room at a hollow block manufacturing unit in Erode on Monday.
The deceased, identified by police as A Nikhil, had joined work barely one and a half months ago at the unit in Vairapalayam.
As he did not come out of the room for long, other workers broke into the room and found him lying dead in a completely burnt state.
Police sent the body of the deceased for a post-mortem and registered a case of mysterious death.
