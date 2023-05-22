City

Kilambakkam bus terminus inauguration may get delayed. Here’s why

CMDA minister PK Sekarbabu, while addressing press, said that the government had plans to inaugurate the bus stand in June.
Kilambakkam bus terminus
Kilambakkam bus terminusManivasagan N
Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: Inauguration of Kilambakkam bus terminus may postponed to July as the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) is yet complete traffic arrangements around the new bus stand.

CMDA minister PK Sekarbabu, while addressing press, said that the government had plans to inaugurate the bus stand in June. "But, the earlier regime had not properly planned the traffic arrangements around the bus stand. We will address the issue and inauguration may postponed to July," he said.

Meanwhile, the CMDA is looking for a space to provide parking facility for private omni buses and the Minister inspected a site on Monday.

"Private omni buses will operate from the bus terminus. The space we are looking for is for future requirements," he added

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

CMDA
Kilambakkam Bus Terminus
Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority
traffic arrangements
Kilambakkam bus terminus inauguration
CMDA minister PK Sekarbabu
New bus stand

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
DT next
www.dtnext.in