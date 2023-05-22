Green-conscious town planning, building designs key in tackling extreme urban heat

CHENNAI: Not all Chennaiites may have come across the United Nations’ dire warning about the heightened possibility of global temperature crossing the key warming limit of 1.5 degree Celsius in the next five years. But few in the city would have missed the blistering heat last week when Chennai recorded 42.7 degree Celsius, the highest in six years. What if there is a way to make your homes cooler while also reducing energy consumption which affects the environment and your wallet alike?