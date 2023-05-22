5K students selected for Reliance Foundation scholarships

CHENNAI: Five thousand first-year undergraduate students from 27 states and four Union Territories will be awarded the Reliance Foundation Undergraduate Scholarships for 2022-23.

They will receive a grant of up to Rs 2 lakh and an opportunity to be part of an enabling alumni network.

Reliance Foundation is the philanthropic arm of Reliance Industries. The 5,000 scholars, of which 51 per cent are girls, were selected from nearly 40,000 applicants from 4,984 educational institutions through an aptitude test, Class 12 marks and other eligibility criteria.

This round also saw a selection of 99 students with dis- abilities for the scholarships. “By enabling access to education, the Reliance Foundation Scholarships hope to give wings to the dreams of young people. This is a diverse group of scholars as they are from varying disciplines of study, from nearly all the states of India and with girls and boys being equally represented. We congratulate every selected scholar and we are confident that they will build a strong future for themselves while contributing to India’s progress,” said Jagannatha Kumar, CEO of Reliance Foundation.

The Foundation had announced it would award 50,000 scholarships over the next 10 years.