4, including 3 Lankan refugees, killed in Tiruvallur accident

CHENNAI: Three youths - residents of Sri Lankan refugee camp in Gummidipoondi - were killed in a road accident near their camp on Sunday night. The trio were riding triples in a motorbike and brushed against a truck's side and suffered a fall, leading to their deaths, police said.

The deceased were identified as Dayalan (19), Charles (21), John, (20). They were working as painters and also took up menial jobs at construction sites across Thiruvallur.

On Sunday evening, they left the camp in the same bike. Charles rode the two wheeler while Dayalan and John were riding pillion.

Around 9 pm, while travelling on the Chennai - Kolkata National Highway, Charles lost control of the bike and brushed against the side of a truck and were thrown to the ground.

Passersby informed the police and rushed the youngsters to the nearby hospital where they were declared dead on arrival. Gummidipoondi police registered a case and sent their bodies to the Ponneri Government Hospital for post mortem.

In another road accident in Tiruvallur district, a 37-year-old man, Chakrapani died after a car allegedly rammed into the bike in which he was travelling near Mappedu. Another person who was on the bike is currently under treatment at a government hospital.

Chakrapani and his relative Kumar were travelling towards towards Perambakkam, when the car which was coming in the opposite direction rammed into the bike, leading to the rider's death. Mappedu police have registered a case and are investigating.