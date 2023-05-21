Rag picker kills another near Porur over argument; held

CHENNAI: A 30-year-old rag picker was assaulted to death by another after an argument at Karambakkam near Porur on Friday.

Police arrested the accused on Saturday.

The deceased man was identified as Murugan, 30, who lived on the platform near Karambakkam.

Police investigations revealed that Murugan used to make fun of other rag pickers and on Friday, he had commented on the relationship between Vadivelu, 45, and another woman, also a rag picker.

Due to this, Vadivelu picked up an argument with Murugan and exchanged blows. In a fit of rage, Vadivelu attacked Murugan with a stick and leading to severe injury on Murugan’s head.

He was rushed to a government hospital, where the doctors declared him dead.

Poonamallee police registered a case and arrested rag picker Vadivelu under the murder charges.

He was produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.