IPL playoffs: Traffic diversions announced near Chepauk on May 23, 24

CHENNAI: In view or the qualifier and eliminator matches for the Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket tournament to be held at M A Chidambaram stadium, Chepauk on May 23 and May 24, city police have announced traffic diversions near Chepauk.

As gatherings of heavy crowds are expected on match days, the traffic diversions will be made prior to half an hour before completion of match, an official release stated.

Accordingly, all outgoing vehicles at War Memorial will be diverted towards flag staff road through Wallajah point to reach their destination.

All incoming vehicles will be diverted at Gandhi Statue towards RK Salai via Dr Nadesan road and TH Road to reach their destination.

At Labour Statue, vehicles will be prohibited to proceed towards wallajah road and it will be diverted towards Kannagi Statue, Bharathi Salai, Rathna Cafe Jn and TH road to reach their destination.

At Anna Statue, Vehicles are prohibited to proceed towards wallajah road and they will be diverted towards Wellington Point & Periyar Statue.

At Bharathi Salai - Bells Road junction, vehicles will not be allowed towards Bells Road and it will be diverted towards Kannagi Statue (or) RathnaCafe junction.

At Bata point, outgoing vehicles will not be allowed to take “U" turn. They will be allowed to proceed towards Wellington point and take right towards Blackers road and Dams road to reach their destination.