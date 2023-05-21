Hooch tragedy: Maduranthakam DSP transferred and put on VR

CHENNAI: Following the suspension of few officials in the Prohibition and Enforcement Wing (PEW) over the methanol deaths in Chengelpet district, another official, Maduranthagam Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Manimeghalai too was transferred and put on Vacancy Reserve (VR) by the state government.

DSP Sivasakthi, serving in Palani in Dindigul district has been appointed as Maduranthagam DSP.

Earlier, Chengelpet SP, A Pradeep was transferred out of the districts and posted as Deputy Commissioner in Madurai city.

So far, eight persons have died in Chengelpet district after consuming the methanol mixed spurious liquor. With another person succumbing at a hospital in Villupuram on Saturday, the total number of deaths in the methanol tragedy in Tamil Nadu has risen to 22.

Tamil Nadu Police have registered a murder case against the accused, who sold methanol infused spurious liquor to the villagers in Ekkiyar Kuppam near Marakkanam and in Perunkaranai village near Maduranthagam.

In Chengelpet district, Inspector Prem Anand of Mel Maruvathur Police station, Sub Inspectors, Mohanasundaram (Sithamur) and Ramesh (Maduranthagam PEW) were initially placed under suspension.